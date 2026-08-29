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Sat 29th Aug, 2026

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UK/Spain News

Ceuta migrant crisis: La Línea and Algeciras will show solidarity

By Maria Jesus Corrales
29th August 2026

Public gatherings will be held in Algeciras and La Línea on September 2 following a call from an organisation representing Spanish local government bodies.  

The demonstrations will aim to show solidarity with Ceuta as it struggles with its current migrant crisis and will coincide with that city’s festival day. 

In La Línea, councillors will respond to the Federación Española de Municipios y Provincias’ (FEMP) request by gathering outside the council building at noon to read a declaration expressing solidarity with the people of Ceuta and support for the city. 

Members of the public are being invited to join mayor Juan Franco, councillors and representatives of all the city’s political parties. 

A second gathering will take place at 8pm outside the council hall, with residents again invited to express their support for the people of Ceuta. 

Mr Franco has called on La Línea’s residents to take part in the initiative “to show La Línea’s sympathy with Ceuta as a border city which coexists with a different country. And, in the case of Ceuta, this is creating very serious problems.” 

La Línea 100x100, Mr Franco’s party, will also table a motion at the next council session expressing solidarity over the migrant crisis. 

The motion will highlight the geographical, social and economic links between Ceuta and La Línea, stating that “both cities form part of a same territorial reality, the one in the Strait of Gibraltar, a unique space where two continents converge, as well as relevant people and goods flows, an external European Union border and special geopolitical, economic and social circumstances.” 

The motion will also state that “both cities know the consequences arising from a unique geographical and location on a border,” offer all political parties an opportunity to unite in solidarity with Ceuta and recognise the efforts of that city’s citizens, agencies and NGOs. 

It will go on to say that La Línea’s experience shows how “location determines the daily reality and possibilities of development for a city,” and argue that, to achieve equality of social and economic development across Spain, the challenges faced by individual regions must be taken into account, and that specific geographical characteristics may require tailor-made responses from central government agencies. 

As the management of surges in migration affect governments at EU, national and local levels, La Línea 100x100 will call on Spain and the EU to study the geographical and geopolitical circumstances affecting Ceuta and La Línea de la Concepción and respond with through appropriate measures and mechanisms for cooperation and support. 

The motion also urges the EU to continue working towards a common migration policy based on cooperation and shared responsibility between member states, with particular attention and support for external border territories. 

If passed, the motion will also call for coordinated responses to ensure the proper care and protection of unaccompanied minors and communicate the council’s deliberations to Ceuta, Spanish national and regional governments, FEMP and the relevant EU authorities. 

In Algeciras, the council will gather outside city hall at 8pm. 

Algeciras mayor Jose Ignacio Landaluce said: “More than ever we must stand besides our Ceutan countrymen and give them all our support, channelled through their president, Juan Jesus Vivas.” 

“We must send them our solidarity, and the wish that normality comes back soonest to the ‘Pearl of the Mediterranean’.” 

“We unconditionally support this gathering, which we will do under the Ceuta flag, still waving in front the Casa Consistorial to remind us of the terrible situation that the Ceutan people are going through.” 

“We expect that our fraternal and solidarity will reach them from this shore of the Strait,” Mr Landaluce said. 

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