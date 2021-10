Calpeans and Lourdians runners took part in the EDP Medio Maratón de Sevilla 2021 21.097km this weekend.

A field of over 5000 runners were to complete the course with Carpe Diems Danna Truogon finishing in a very respectable 120th overall in a time of 01:19:03.

Ten Crape Diem runners are recorded as having finished the race with Owen Smith also running the same race under the Calpeans banner.