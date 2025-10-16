Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 16th Oct, 2025

Local News

Trust raises concern over works at Charles V Wall site

By Chronicle Staff
16th October 2025

The Gibraltar Heritage Trust has expressed concern over ongoing works on the southern side of the Charles V Wall, citing the absence of a Planning Application or Heritage Licence for the site.

According to the Trust, assurances were given by the Government last week that works had been halted following initial complaints. However, the arrival of heavy machinery at the site late on Wednesday has led to renewed concerns.

The area forms part of Flat Bastion, a 16th-century fortification protected under the Heritage and Antiquities Act 2018. It is adjacent to the Charles V Wall, which is also protected by statute and considered a landmark of national importance.

The Trust has stated that it continues to seek clarification from the Government.

