Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 6th Apr, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Twelfth parades in NI cancelled due to pandemic

Kelvin Boyes/Press Eye

By Press Association
6th April 2020

By Michael McHugh and Rebecca Black, PA

Northern Ireland’s loyalist Twelfth of July parades this summer have been cancelled for the first time since the Second World War due to coronavirus, the Orange Order said.

Social distancing rules and restrictions on the gathering of people during the pandemic were to blame.

The Twelfth marks the culmination of the loyal order marching season and normally attracts thousands of Orange lodge members, bandsmen and onlookers.

It celebrates the anniversary of the Battle of the Boyne in 1690 when the Dutch-born Protestant leader King William of Orange defeated the Catholic King James the second in Co Meath.

Edward Stevenson, Grand Master of the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland, said: “It is with regret that I must cancel the 2020 Boyne anniversary parades.

“In the face of the growing crisis surrounding coronavirus, it is in the best interests of our members, their families and the wider community that this decision has been made.

“In the current circumstances, the gathering of hundreds of thousands of Orangemen and women, together with their accompanying bands and spectators, would not be responsible.

“I appreciate that our culture and traditions are very much a way of life for the Orange family, however in light of the current situation we must prioritise the safety of not only our members, but of the entire community.”

Parades had been due to take place at 17 venues across Northern Ireland and also in Rossnowlagh, Co Donegal, in the Republic.

Demonstrations were not held for a time during the First and Second World Wars or during the Spanish Flu epidemic of 1918.

Alternative ways to mark the occasion were found like flying flags and creating displays of Orange lilies, the institution said.

Mr Stevenson added: “For some, the coming days will be extremely painful.

“We must bear in mind that for many people there will be no return of normal life. They will have lost loved ones.

“The Orange family has already lost members to this terrible virus whilst others are currently in hospital.”

Earlier it emerged a man has been arrested over online sectarian threats made against Stormont Health Minister Robin Swann.

Police are investigating “offensive” comments posted on social media on Friday.

Ulster Unionist Mr Swann has been leading the battle against coronavirus and five million items of personal protective equipment arrived in Northern Ireland on Monday.

Medics have been calling for extra supplies after an expected joint order with the Republic of Ireland from China fell through due to international competition.

A 26-year-old was detained in the Ballymena, Co Antrim, area on Sunday on suspicion of improper use of telecommunications causing anxiety and later released on police bail pending further inquiries.

Ulster Unionist leader Steve Aiken said: “It is utterly despicable that threats that were blatantly intimidating and sectarian were made against our exceptionally hard-working and dedicated Health Minister.”

Most Read

Local News

BA maintains ‘lifeline’ air link to Gib

Sat 4th Apr, 2020

Local News

Cruise ship crewman dies with virus-type symptoms, leaving port facing public health dilemma

Sat 28th Mar, 2020

Local News

La Linea businessman proposes city’s highest award for Gibraltar and CM

Wed 1st Apr, 2020

Local News

easyJet confirm 10 flights over next week

Mon 23rd Mar, 2020

Local News

Twenty-two year old Gibraltarian in front line of Covid-19 crisis in London hospitals

Thu 2nd Apr, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

6th April 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
No virus spread threat from cats, experts say after tiger catches coronavirus

6th April 2020

UK/Spain News
Boris Johnson in ‘good spirits’ but virus symptoms ‘remain persistent’ – No 10

6th April 2020

UK/Spain News
Singer with rare condition urges music industry to welcome disabled artists

6th April 2020

UK/Spain News
Boris Johnson admitted to hospital as coronavirus symptoms persist

5th April 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020