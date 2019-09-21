Twitter suspends 259 accounts linked to PP

Twitter said it had suspended 259 accounts used by Spain's Partido Popular political party to artificially boost engagement.

Facebook later said it had removed 65 Facebook accounts and 35 Instagram accounts used by "individuals associated with Partido Popular" after receiving a tip from Twitter.

The party said in a statement: "The PP has never set up false accounts because it believes that social media effectiveness actually happens with real volunteers and their own accounts."

"A different issue is what social network users do, under their own responsibility, when interacting with our party's accounts, just as they do with other parties accounts."