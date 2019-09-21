Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 21st Sep, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Twitter suspends 259 accounts linked to PP

Yui Mok/PA Wire

By Reuters
21st September 2019

Twitter said it had suspended 259 accounts used by Spain's Partido Popular political party to artificially boost engagement.

Facebook later said it had removed 65 Facebook accounts and 35 Instagram accounts used by "individuals associated with Partido Popular" after receiving a tip from Twitter.

The party said in a statement: "The PP has never set up false accounts because it believes that social media effectiveness actually happens with real volunteers and their own accounts."

"A different issue is what social network users do, under their own responsibility, when interacting with our party's accounts, just as they do with other parties accounts."

Most Read

Local News

Closure of airport ‘damaged Gibraltar’s reputation’, No.6 says

Tue 17th Sep, 2019

Local News

Staff sickness shuts down Gibraltar air traffic control, causing diversions and cancellations

Sun 15th Sep, 2019

Local News

New RAF Gibraltar station commander

Tue 17th Sep, 2019

Local News

'Politicians can’t ignore referendums', Johnson says, vowing ‘utterly implacable’ support for Gibraltar

Tue 10th Sep, 2019

UK/Spain News

Spanish police arrest ‘highly radicalised’ Islamic State suspect in Algeciras

Sat 21st Sep, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

21st September 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Twitter suspends 259 accounts linked to PP

21st September 2019

UK/Spain News
Spanish police arrest ‘highly radicalised’ Islamic State suspect in Algeciras

21st September 2019

UK/Spain News
Tens of thousands join climate change protests across world

20th September 2019

UK/Spain News
Google plans to invest 3 billion euros in Europe

20th September 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019