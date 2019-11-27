Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 27th Nov, 2019

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
UK/Spain News

Twitter to remove accounts inactive for over six months in massive 'clean-up'

Twitter/PA Wire

By Press Association
27th November 2019

By Jamie Harris, PA Science Technology Reporter

Twitter has started warning users who have been inactive on its platform for more than six months that their account risks being deleted as part of a huge "clean-up".

The social network is reaching out to people affected, saying they have until December 11 to log onto the service in order to prevent the removal.

While the move will be celebrated by those looking for much-desired handle names that lay dormant, some have expressed concern about losing accounts which belonged to someone who has died.

Without knowing their password, loved ones stand to lose memories on the platform once a person has passed on, though Twitter said it is thinking about ways it could memorialise these accounts.

Twitter's biggest rival, Facebook, allows family and friends of the deceased to freeze their account, so it can still be viewed and messages can be posted on their page.

There is no indication of how soon freed-up account names will be made available for others once the cull gets under way.

According to emails received by inactive account holders obtained by the BBC, Twitter's effort is about ensuring users agree to their updated terms and privacy policies.

"As part of our commitment to serve the public conversation, we're working to clean up inactive accounts to present more accurate, credible information people can trust across Twitter," a spokesman for the social media platform said.

"Part of this effort is encouraging people to actively log in and use Twitter when they register an account, as stated in our Inactive Accounts Policy.

"We have begun proactive outreach to many accounts who have not logged into Twitter in over six months to inform them that their accounts may be permanently removed due to prolonged inactivity."

People are not required to tweet from their account to keep it active, they just need to sign in and follow on-screen prompts.

Most Read

Local News

Pedestrian in serious condition following runway traffic accident

Thu 21st Nov, 2019

Local News

DPC hears resident’s plea over noisy Waterport Terrace gate

Tue 26th Nov, 2019

Local News

Gibraltar represented in London at Jewish Remembrance service

Tue 26th Nov, 2019

Local News

UK’s ambassador to Morocco says Gibraltar ‘has a role to play’ in future relations

Mon 25th Nov, 2019

Local News

Spain tests no-deal Brexit passport controls, causing border logjam

Wed 9th Oct, 2019

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

27th November 2019

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

UK/Spain News
Four migrants die in bid to reach Spain from Northern Africa

27th November 2019

UK/Spain News
Incoming EU commission boss sets out priorities for bloc

27th November 2019

UK/Spain News
Corbyn says documents show NHS is 'on the table' in trade talks with US

27th November 2019

UK/Spain News
Coffee can reduce risk of diabetes and high blood pressure, study says

27th November 2019

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2019