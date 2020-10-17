Two arrested after Chatham Counterguard incident

The Royal Gibraltar Police made two arrests in Chatham Counterguard on Saturday morning following an incident that unfolded while the Royal Gibraltar Police was filmed for a UK documentary.

Officers were being filmed by a camera crew for a documentary that will air on Dave TV.

But the incident was captured by others in the area and video footage of the arrests spread on social media with those on the scene protesting the arrests.

A statement from the RGP confirmed the arrests in the early hours of Saturday morning in the Chatham Counterguard area.

“The RGP is aware of private footage circulating on social media that relates to this incident,” a spokesman for the RGP told the press.

“The RGP can confirm that two persons were arrested for public order offences.”

“The incident was fuelled by alcohol with many persons in the area intoxicated.”

Further investigations are being carried out into the incident, and the Royal Gibraltar Police said no further comment will be made at this stage.

The RGP reminded the public that current Covid-19 regulations prevents the consumption of alcohol in public areas after 11pm and licenced premises must close at 1am.