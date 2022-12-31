Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sat 31st Dec, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Two arrests after disturbance in Glacis Estate

By Chronicle Staff
31st December 2022

Two teenagers were arrested after reports of a large disturbance in Glacis Estate last night.

At 1030pm, the police Control Room received a report that juveniles were throwing fireworks at members of the public.

One of the reports stated that a firework had caused injury to a dog being walked in the area at the time.

On police arrival, a large crowd had gathered and a suspect was identified.

A local man, 18, was searched and found to have fireworks in his possession.

He was arrested on suspicion of Possession of a Prohibited Import.

Whilst police were in the playground area, a second male teenager was seen shouting aggressively at members of the public.

The male, 17, attempted to run off to avoid being arrested, but was caught by officers and arrested for Making a Disturbance.

The teenager was taken to Saint Bernard’s Hospital by ambulance after appearing to have an epileptic fit.

He was medically discharged after being seen by doctors and taken to New Mole House Police Station where he was further arrested for Obstructing Police.

During the height of the disturbance, additional help from the Gibraltar Defence Police and HM Customs was required.

The 18-year-old male was bailed whilst investigations continue.

The 17-year-old juvenile was charged with Making a Disturbance and Obstructing Police.

He was bailed until 3 January, when he will appear before the Juvenile Court.

Most Read

Local News

Faulty phone line diverts two flights

Wed 28th Dec, 2022

Brexit

UK will ‘stand fully behind Gibraltar’ in any treaty scenario, Lords told

Fri 30th Dec, 2022

Local News

GHA’s Rosemarie Suissa made OBE in King’s New Year Honours list, Daniel D’Amato appointed MBE

Fri 30th Dec, 2022

Local News

Phone line fault in Spain hits Gib air traffic control for second day, diverting flights

Thu 29th Dec, 2022

Local News

Engineers identify phone line fault impacting airport, set up alternative while repairs under way

Thu 29th Dec, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

31st December 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
GHA’s Rosemarie Suissa made OBE in King’s New Year Honours list, Daniel D’Amato appointed MBE

30th December 2022

Local News
Engineers identify phone line fault impacting airport, set up alternative while repairs under way

29th December 2022

Local News
Phone line fault in Spain hits Gib air traffic control for second day, diverting flights

29th December 2022

Local News
NatWest customers hit for nearly £18,000 as bank investigates source of fraud

29th December 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022