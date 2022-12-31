Two arrests after disturbance in Glacis Estate

Two teenagers were arrested after reports of a large disturbance in Glacis Estate last night.

At 1030pm, the police Control Room received a report that juveniles were throwing fireworks at members of the public.

One of the reports stated that a firework had caused injury to a dog being walked in the area at the time.

On police arrival, a large crowd had gathered and a suspect was identified.

A local man, 18, was searched and found to have fireworks in his possession.

He was arrested on suspicion of Possession of a Prohibited Import.

Whilst police were in the playground area, a second male teenager was seen shouting aggressively at members of the public.

The male, 17, attempted to run off to avoid being arrested, but was caught by officers and arrested for Making a Disturbance.

The teenager was taken to Saint Bernard’s Hospital by ambulance after appearing to have an epileptic fit.

He was medically discharged after being seen by doctors and taken to New Mole House Police Station where he was further arrested for Obstructing Police.

During the height of the disturbance, additional help from the Gibraltar Defence Police and HM Customs was required.

The 18-year-old male was bailed whilst investigations continue.

The 17-year-old juvenile was charged with Making a Disturbance and Obstructing Police.

He was bailed until 3 January, when he will appear before the Juvenile Court.