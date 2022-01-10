Two charged with fraud totalling over £30,000

Two British nationals who are alleged to have attempted to defraud several Gibraltar businesses out of high-value goods totalling more than £30,000 were charged for court on Friday.

Ansumana Jabati, 40, and Ancilla Lucilla Saba, 50, will appear before the Magistrates Court on Monday morning.

Both were arrested by officers of the Royal Gibraltar Police on suspicion of fraud by false representation.

Their arrest followed a report from a business on Main Street to the Royal Gibraltar Police that high-value goods had been purchased in their store using fraudulent credit cards.

After their arrest, the defendants were taken to New Mole House Police Station, where they were interviewed under caution.

A subsequent investigation by detectives from the RGP’s Economic Crime Unit found that a number of businesses in Gibraltar had allegedly been targeted using fraudulent credit cards over the past few weeks.

Mr Jabati was charged with being in possession of articles for the use in fraud, namely various debit cards, and fraud by false representation.

Ms Saba was charged with two counts of fraud by false representation.

Both defendants spent the weekend in cells at New Mole House pending their appearance at Magistrates’ Court.