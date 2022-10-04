Two days of beach volleyball
The Gibraltar Volleyball Association held a two day beach volleyball tournament with Tatic and Labrador coming away winners in the senior mixed category on the first day. Ressa and Neish also winning the first day in the junior categories. The second day of play saw Tatic partner with Chris in the men’s category winning day...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here