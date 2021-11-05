Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 5th Nov, 2021

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Two days of futsal as it heads south

By Stephen Ignacio
5th November 2021

The resumption of the futsal first division will see it relocated to the Europa Sports Complex after a decision to change allocations from the Tercentenary Sports Hall back to the Europa Sports Complex as seen in the past two seasons.
The first division returns on full throttle with fixtures scheduled across the weekend with matches starting at 4pm on Saturday, enough time for those fans who love football and rugby to get a full day of sports at Europa.
The big match of the day will see Europa take on present leaders Hercules in what should be a classic with Hercules hoping to maintain their undefeated record.
Lynx will be taking on South United who haven’t had the best of starts to the season. Whilst Bavaria will be hoping to gather more points when they play Lions.
Newcomers to the league take on Zoca Bastion, whilst Sunday will see Spartans and Mons Calpe come head to head, a match which might be worth missing Sunday roast for with its 1pm kick off time and with the stakes so high for both at this early stage of the competition.

Most Read

Local News

Govt bans teacher over ‘inappropriate’ relationship with student

Wed 3rd Nov, 2021

Local News

Gibraltarian chef to compete in 'MasterChef: the Professionals'

Fri 29th Oct, 2021

Local News

Chinook will make ‘at least’ four round trips to ferry radar kit to Rock Gun

Wed 3rd Nov, 2021

Brexit

UK woman denied entry into Spain over missing exit stamp - report

Fri 22nd Oct, 2021

Local News

Local make-up artist's work featured in French magazine

Sun 31st Oct, 2021

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

5th November 2021

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Ticketing update for Gibraltar matches for 12-15 year olds

5th November 2021

Sports
Eurafrica announces dates for 2022

4th November 2021

Sports
Unmerited 4-1 defeat for Lincoln Red Imps as Slovan Bratislava walk away with points (full match report)

4th November 2021

Sports
Lincoln Red Imps will be looking to make their own history today

4th November 2021

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2021