Two days of futsal as it heads south

The resumption of the futsal first division will see it relocated to the Europa Sports Complex after a decision to change allocations from the Tercentenary Sports Hall back to the Europa Sports Complex as seen in the past two seasons.

The first division returns on full throttle with fixtures scheduled across the weekend with matches starting at 4pm on Saturday, enough time for those fans who love football and rugby to get a full day of sports at Europa.

The big match of the day will see Europa take on present leaders Hercules in what should be a classic with Hercules hoping to maintain their undefeated record.

Lynx will be taking on South United who haven’t had the best of starts to the season. Whilst Bavaria will be hoping to gather more points when they play Lions.

Newcomers to the league take on Zoca Bastion, whilst Sunday will see Spartans and Mons Calpe come head to head, a match which might be worth missing Sunday roast for with its 1pm kick off time and with the stakes so high for both at this early stage of the competition.

