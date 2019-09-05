Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Two disputed penalty decisions seen as “too much of a burden” to put on Gibraltar

Tackle that led to disputed penalty for Denmark. Photo by Johnny Bugeja.

By Stephen Ignacio
6th September 2019

Two big decisions by the Belgian referee giving Denmark two penalties to take them to a 3-0, burdened Gibraltar towards a 6-0 defeat.
The penalty decisions which were disputed by Gibraltar's head coach Julio Ribas were seen as " too big a burden to put on a team that is trying to grow."
The Gibraltar head coach, who did not wish to criticise the referee's decision but said he believed they were "not correct."
It turned the match around giving Denmark a chance to break past what had been a solid performance by the semi-pros of Gibraltar.
Ribas, after the match praised his players for their performance.
He, however, said that individual mistakes made by individual players had to be worked upon to progress.
He was now looking at expanding on what he described as "30 minutes” of play in which Gibraltar provided evidence they could compete against any side.
“We now have to make those 30 minutes into 90 minutes; he said.
Ribas will be assessing his players in the next 24-48 hours before he decides changes for the match against Switzerland on Sunday.
"We try for automatism but players. who cannot recover in time will be replaced if necessary," he explained.
Changes at the start of the second half with Annesley and Britto coming off have been confirmed as tactical with both players confirming they were not injured. These allows Ribas to use them again with fresh legs available.
Tjay De Barr, who indicated he was already "slightly touched" before the match could be among the players monitored.
A final substitution saw Ethan Jolley go on instead of Jamie Coombes who was ready to jump onto the field seconds before Jack sergeant left injured.
Ribas praised Denmark during his post match press conference adding that he wished to clarify that Denmark “deserved the win and were the better team” but his players had “given it their all for the ninety minutes.”
Full match report in Print and e-edition coming soon. A look at the day’s event, the match and the why Gibraltar fans jeered Denmark after the final whistle.

Photo by Johnny Bugeja

