Thu 31st Oct, 2019

Local News

Two friends solve border queue frustrations with ‘Queue Wisely’ app

Alfredo Morante and Carl Hallam with the Queue Wisely app. Pic: Johnny Bugeja

By Gabriella Peralta
31st October 2019

After being two hours late to a dinner due to queues at the border, Carl Hallam and his friend Alfredo Morante had a eureka moment: What if they could track waiting times at the frontier? Six months later and the pair have launched their app ‘Queue Wisely’ that does just that. The app logs when...

