Two jailed over spending spree with stolen credit cards
A local couple who spent over £1,800 on a spending spree with stolen credit cards were on Tuesday jailed for 22 weeks by the Magistrates’ Court. Nicholas Valverde, 34, of Transport Lane, and Soukaina Babed, 26, of Main Street, pleaded guilty to one count of burglary and 34 counts of fraud by false representation. The...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here