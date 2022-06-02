Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 2nd Jun, 2022

Two late goals added to Gibraltar’s misery as they were defeated 4-0 by Georgia

By Stephen Ignacio
2nd June 2022

Gibraltar walked away from their first match in the Nations League C with some disappointment after conceding two late goals which saw Georgia come away with a flattering 4-0 victory. The match played at the Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena, Tbilisi saw Gibraltar get its first taste of what League C will be like. Ranked at...

