Two late goals added to Gibraltar’s misery as they were defeated 4-0 by Georgia
Gibraltar walked away from their first match in the Nations League C with some disappointment after conceding two late goals which saw Georgia come away with a flattering 4-0 victory. The match played at the Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena, Tbilisi saw Gibraltar get its first taste of what League C will be like. Ranked at...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here