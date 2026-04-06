Two late goals keeps Imps four point gap at the top

Lincoln Red Imps entered their match against Mons Calpe knowing that the points gap between them and St Joseph had been reduced to just one point.

With four matches left to play, including this one against Mons Calpe, it was essential to secure all three points.

However, it was to be a frustrating Easter Sunday for the Imps. With key players returning from international duty, while the rest of the squad had spent over a week without playing, the Imps risked the impact of a cooldown period after what had been a hectic season maintaining a high level of momentum.

The effects were clear to see in the first half. Although dominating possession for much of it, the Imps’ first real chance did not arrive until the eleventh minute—an individual run by De Barr, who took on four players before sending his shot across goal from a tight angle.

The failure to capitalise early on their possession was punished by Mons Calpe. With 18 minutes played, Mons Calpe earned a free kick near the edge of the penalty area. A beautifully struck effort by Montes flew into the net above Santana to give Mons Calpe a 1-0 lead.

Lincoln Red Imps pressed hard in search of an equaliser. However, a well-drilled Mons Calpe side—who had already taken points from St Joseph this season—made it difficult for the Imps to find a breakthrough.

There was an unusual moment when Kike was found to have been playing with a ring for over half an hour before being asked to step off and remove it, just as Lincoln looked set to threaten from a corner.

Fraiz received an early yellow card in the 40th minute for time-wasting as Mons Calpe began to slow the game down.

From early in the second half, Fraiz was busy denying Lincoln an equaliser, already making at least five interventions in the opening twelve minutes before the Imps made their first changes.

With an hour played, Lincoln Red Imps had yet to create a clear scoring opportunity, despite the second half being largely one-way traffic.

In the 61st minute, De Barr was brought down in almost the same spot from where Mons Calpe had scored in the first half. His free kick struck the defensive wall, much to Mons Calpe’s relief after sustained pressure.

Pozo, fresh from Gibraltar’s play-offs, was introduced as the Imps looked to increase their attacking options. He was quickly involved, although his first effort flew into the empty stands behind the goal.

Penned deep in their own half, Mons Calpe focused on protecting their lead, often leaving no one up front as they defended in numbers. With little space to exploit, Lincoln appeared static, with crosses from wide areas doing little to stretch the defence.

In the 70th minute, Lincoln Red Imps saw the ball crash against the crossbar with Fraiz beaten. Just two minutes later, a quick counter saw Santana watch as a shot went just past his post, as Mons Calpe threatened a second.

Lincoln responded, forcing Fraiz into another save.

In the 75th minute, Mons Calpe defended a corner with ten men inside their penalty area. Kike rose highest but saw his header go over the crossbar.

Tensions then began to rise off the field, with Mons Calpe’s bench involved in arguments as further time-wasting tactics emerged.

Again, in the 79th minute, Lope saw his header blocked before an offside was signalled, with Lincoln continually pumping balls into the area but being frustrated each time.

Only Santana remained in Lincoln’s half as even the defenders pushed forward, with time quickly running out.

Just as it seemed Lincoln had left it too late, Lope headed home in the 92nd minute.

Maintaining their momentum, Torrilla struck a minute later, in the 93rd, with a shot from outside the penalty area.

Mons Calpe pushed forward in search of an equaliser during the remaining minutes, but Lincoln Red Imps, despite leaving it very late, held on to maintain their four-point advantage at the top of the table.