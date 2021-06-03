Two men arrested at sea for immigration offences

Two men were arrested yesterday for immigration offences after entering British Gibraltar Territorial Waters on a jet-ski.

At 4.30pm on Wednesday, HM Customs marine officers received information regarding two jet-skis heading towards Gibraltar from Morocco.

A spokesman from the Royal Gibraltar Police said that, as the officers approached the jet-skis, one of them stopped, but the other continued on into Spanish waters.

The two males on board the jet-ski were asked for documentation, one had Spanish identification, the other had no identification on him.

RGP Marine Section officers were contacted and, on their arrival, they took both men into custody.

The RGP arrested the 43-year-old Moroccan national on suspicion of being a non-Gibraltarian in Gibraltar without a valid permit and the 19-year-old Spanish national on suspicion of assisting illegal immigration into another state.

The two men did not require medical treatment and were conveyed to New Mole House Police Station. The jet-ski was also seized.