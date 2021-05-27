Two more Covid cases detected

Two positive Covid-19 cases, a Gibraltar resident and a cross-frontier worker, have been detected.

A spokesman for the Gibraltar Government confirmed Thursday’s new resident case is an unvaccinated adult.

“This case is connected to an existing active case,” the spokesman said.

“[Thursday’s] new non-resident case is a vaccinated cross-frontier worker.”

After almost two months of zero cases, Gibraltar has reported four cases in less than a week.

In total there are four resident cases after an unvaccinated individual tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday, two more were detected on Tuesday, one vaccinated and the other unvaccinated and another on Thursday.

The Government has recently urged continued precaution to “avoid a resurgence of Covid-19 within our community”.

Members of the public are urged to continue following Public Health advice to protect themselves and others.

This includes meeting in open outdoor spaces where possible; wearing a mask, and being physically distant; maintaining some physical distance when greeting; shaking hands, kissing, hugging and close forms of endearment decrease exposure to viruses.

There are currently 77 people in self-isolation and a total of 252,620 tests have been carried out.

Of these, some 56,855 tests have been carried out so far in the frontline, targeted and systematic sampling.