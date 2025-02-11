Two more juveniles arrested on suspicion of arson

An 11-year-old girl and a 12-year-old boy have been arrested on suspicion of arson following a fire at the old Coviran building on Devil’s Tower Road.

At around 3.30pm on Monday, detectives from the Criminal Investigation Department arrested a local female juvenile, 11, on suspicion of Arson. She was interviewed and bailed.

At around 8.30am on Tuesday a local male juvenile, 12, was arrested on suspicion of Arson. He was also interviewed and bailed.

In total, seven juveniles aged between 11 and 15 years old have now been arrested and interviewed in connection with the fire at the old Coviran supermarket.

Detectives from the RGP’s Criminal Investigation Department continue to investigate.

Anyone with information which may help the investigation is asked to contact the RGP on 200 72500 or online at www.police.gi/report/seen-heard