Two national records broken during Junior Swim Gala

Eighty-five young swimmers took to the pool on Saturday, May 21, for the first post-COVID GASA Annual Junior Swimming Gala. For most of the swimmers, this was their first taste of competition and every single one of them rose to the occasion.

The water boiled and our young swimmers cheered each other on from start to finish in an amazing atmosphere reminiscent to that of the Gibraltar Island Games in 1995.

Our young swimmers and spectators were also treated to two new National Records being set by 15-year-old Asia Kent in the 50m Breaststroke and 100m Individual Medley events with a time of 34.70 and 1:09.82 respectively.

The loudest cheers of the morning were for Lucy and Adam Stewart who won over everyone’s hearts with their sheer determination, strength, and love for all things swimming!

A huge congratulations to all the swimmers who took part in the gala and to their coaches for all the hard work which goes on throughout the year to get them there.

EVENT: 50m Freestyle Boys 2004/05

1ST: Merrick Kent Time: 25.57

2ND: Evan Holland Time: 29.29

3RD: Alex Moreno and Oliver Whitmore Time: 29.36

EVENT: 50m Freestyle Girls 2004/05

1ST: Asia Kent Time: 29.16

2ND: Rachel Sanders Time: 29.57

3RD: Arianne Mena Time: 31.72

EVENT: 50m Freestyle Boys 2006/07

1ST: Kian Fa Time: 27.23

2ND: Stefan Vetstein Time: 27.26

3RD: Adam Burns Time: 31.48

EVENT: 50m Freestyle Girls 2008/09

1ST: Ruby Randall Time: 32.53

2ND: Charlotte Peat Time: 35.87

3RD: Lola Dittmair Time: 37.59

EVENT: 50m Freestyle Boys 2008/09

1ST: Christian Chang-Chipolina Time: 29.01

2ND: Jack Santos Time: 29.86

3RD: Gael Diaz Time: 32.81

EVENT: 50m Freestyle Girls 2010/11

1ST: Aaliyah Barnes Time: 36.85

2ND: Anya Randall Time: 37.09

3RD: Henrietta Hogg Time: 39.34

EVENT: 50m Freestlye Ladies Invitational

1ST: Lucy Stewart Time: 1:20.53

EVENT: 50m Freestyle Boys 2010/11

1ST: Pierre Mamou Time: 37.51

2ND: Diego Martin Time: 42.37

3RD: Lewis Montiel Time: 44.20

EVENT: 50m Freestyle Men’s Invitational

1st: Adam Stewart Time: 38.93

EVENT: 25m Freestyle Girls 2012/13

1ST: Alyssa Lavagna Time: 20.56

2ND: Isla Santos Time: 20.57

3RD: Ella Boylan Time: 21.71

EVENT: 25m Freestlye Girls 2014/15

1ST: Natalie Rabinowitz Time: 27.63

EVENT: 25m Freestyle Boys 2012/13

1ST: Jamie Sherriff Time: 19.04

2ND: Logan Santos Time: 20.47

3RD: George Bear Time: 22.61

EVENT: 25m Freestyle Boys 2014/15

1ST: Matthew Cotterill Time: 26.69

2ND: Liam Edmeades Time: 35.32

EVENT: 25m Beginners Freestyle Boys 2010/11

1ST: Evan Wink Time: 21.23

2ND: Ashton Bruzon Time: 23.04

3RD: Alex Gordon Time: 24.68

EVENT:25m Beginners Freestyle Girls 2010/11

1ST: Kamaryn Corbett Time: 23.65

2ND: Ayah Senoui Time: 23.91

3RD: Robyn Corbett Time: 24.38

EVENT: 50m Breastroke Girls 2006/07

1ST: Asia Kent Time: 34.70 NR

2ND: Arianne Mena Time: 41.21

EVENT: 50m Breastroke Boys 2004/05

1ST: Merrick Kent Time: 32.97

2ND: Evan Holland Time: 33.35

3RD: Oliver Whitmore Time: 38.86

EVENT: 50m Breastroke Girls 2008/09

1ST: Ruby Randall Time: 45.69

2ND: Charlotte Peat Time: 50.19

3RD: Lola Dittmair Time: 54.39

EVENT: 50m Breastroke Boys 2006/07

1ST: Stefan Vetstein Time: 35.11

2ND: Kian Fa Time: 35.57

3RD: Adam Burns Time: 38.48

EVENT: 50m Breastroke Girls 2010/11

1ST: Anya Randall Time: 46.90

2ND: Aaliyah Barnes Time: 48.88

3RD: Hermoine Hogg Time: 51.22

EVENT: 50m Breastroke Ladies Invitational

1ST: Lucy Stewart Time: 1:21.74

EVENT: 50m Breastroke Boys 2008/09

1ST: Christian Chang-Chipolina Time: 41.24

2ND: Gael Diaz Time: 42.44

3RD: Callum Lightbody Time: 51.43

EVENT: 50m Breastroke Boys 2010/11

1ST: Pierre Mamou Time: 52.96

2ND: Lewis Montiel Time: 55.10

3RD: Dylan Fortunato Time: 1:07.14

EVENT: 25m Breastroke Girls 2012/13

1ST: Sophie Roberts- Patterson Time: 24.95

2ND: Caitlynn Edmeades Time: 28.52

3RD: Olivia Roberts-Patterson Time: 29.62

EVENT: 25m Breastroke Boys 2012/13

1ST: Rio Dickie Time: 28.37

2ND: MarKos Diamantopoulus Time: 29.07

3RD: Logan Santos Time: 31.20

EVENT: 25m Breastroke Boys 2014/15

1ST: Matthew Cotterill Time: 31.26

2ND: Liam Edmeades Time: 41.79

EVENT: 25m Breastroke Girls 2014/15

1ST: Natalie Rabinowitz Time: 32.93

2ND: Isabel Sicouri Time: 33.36

EVENT: 25m Beginners Breastroke Boys 2010/11

1ST: Alex Gordon Time: 31.81

2ND: Evan Wink Time: 32.50

3RD: Finbarr Fearon Time: 32.93

EVENT: 25m Beginners Breastroke Girls 2010/11

1ST: Isabella Fernandez Time: 32.11

2ND: Kamaryn Corbett Time: 32.52

3RD: Amisha Basantani Time: 34.93

EVENT: 50m Backstroke Boys 2004/05

1ST: Merrick Kent Time: 31.50

2ND: Oliver Whitmore Time: 36.17

3RD: Alex Moreno Time: 36.57

EVENT: 50m Backstroke Girls 2004/05

1ST: Eleanor Headley Time: 37.17

EVENT: 50m Backstroke Girls 2006/07

1ST: Asia Kent Time: 34.52

2ND: Arianne Mena Time: 38.51

EVENT: 50m Backstroke Boys 2006/07

1ST: Kian Fa Time: 32.05

2ND: Stefan Vetstein Time: 33.13

3RD: Adam Burns Time: 38.91

EVENT: 50m Backstroke Girls 2008/09

1ST: Ruby Randall Time: 38.26

2ND: Lola Dittmair Time: 43.09

3RD: Charlotte Peat Time: 45.33

EVENT: 50m Backstroke Boys 2008/09

1ST: Christian Chang-Chipolina Time: 35.68

2ND: Nico Alcoron Time: 44.91

EVENT: 50m Backstroke Girls 2010/11

1ST: Henrietta Hogg Time: 45.47

2ND: Anya Randall Time: 45.48

3RD: Hermoine Hogg Time: 50.06

EVENT: 50m Backstroke Ladies Invitational

1ST: Lucy Stewart Time: 1:17.99

EVENT: 50m Backstroke Boys 2010/11

1ST: Pierre Mamou Time: 49.52

2ND: Kayden Galliano Time: 50.11

3RD: Lewis Montiel Time: 53.85

EVENT: 50m Backstroke Men’s Invitational

1st: Adam Stewart Time: 51.08

EVENT: 25m Backstroke Girls 2012/13

1ST: Isla Santos Time: 25.08

2ND: Caitlynn Edmeades Time: 26.94

3RD: Ella Boylan Time: 27.55

EVENT: 25m Backstroke Boys 2012/13

1ST: Markos Diamantopoulus Time: 24.46

2ND: Logan Santos Time: 25.70

3RD: Ryan Martinez Bellido Time: 26.52

EVENT: 25m Backstroke Boys 2014/15

1ST: Matthew Cotterill Time: 29.36

EVENT: 25m Backstroke Girls 2014/15

1ST: Natalie Rabinowitz Time: 29.98

2ND: Isabel Sicouri Time: 37.94

EVENT: 25m Beginners Backstroke Boys 2010/11

1ST: Diego Martin Time: 24.59

2ND: Niall Dawes Time: 26.81

3RD: Alex Gordon Time: 32.54

EVENT:25m Beginners Backstroke Girls 2010/11

1ST: Robyn Corbett Time: 28.77

2ND: Isabella Fernandez Time: 29.91

3RD: Amisha Basantani Time: 31.17

EVENT: 50m Butterfly Boys 2004/05

1ST: Merrick Kent Time: 27.97

2ND: Evan Holland Time: 31.90

3RD: Alex Moreno Time: 32.55

EVENT: 50m Butterfly Girls 2004/05

1ST: Rachel Sanders Time: 32.08

EVENT: 50m Butterfly Girls 2007/08

1ST: Asia Kent Time: 32.35

2ND: Arianne Mena Time: 35.10

3RD: Ruby Randall Time: 38.13

EVENT: 50m Butterfly Boys 2006/07

1ST: Kian Fa Time: 30.25

2ND: Stefan Vetstein Time: 31.54

3RD: Adam Burns Time: 33.59

EVENT: 50m Butterfly Boys 2008/09

1ST: Jack Santos Time: 34.26

2ND: Christian Chang-Chipolina Time: 34.29

3RD: Ethan Martin Time: 1:19.21

EVENT: 50m Butterfly Men’s Invitational

1ST: Adam Stewart Time: 43.26

EVENT: 50m Butterfly Boys 2010/11

1ST: Pierre Mamou Time: 55.79

2ND: T-Jay Avellano Time: 1:26.14

EVENT: 100m Individual Medley Boys 2004/05

1ST: Merrick Kent Time: 1:04.78

2ND: Evan Holland Time: 1:10.52

3RD: Oliver Whitmore Time: 1:15.78

EVENT: 100m Individual Medley Girls 2004/05

1ST: Rachel Sanders Time: 1:17.53

EVENT: 100m Individual Medley Girls 2006/07

1ST: Asia Kent Time: 1:09.82

2ND: Arianne Mena Time: 1:20.07

EVENT: 100m Individual Medley Boys 2006/07

1ST: Kian Fa Time: 1:08.30

2ND: Stefan Vetstein Time: 1:09.15

3RD: Adam Burns Time: 1:15.41

EVENT: 100m Individual Medley Girls 2008/09

1ST: Ruby Randall Time: 1:23.20

2ND: Amelia Dickie Time: 2:05.07

EVENT: 100m Individual Medley Boys 2008/09

1ST: Christian Chang-Chipolina Time: 1:16.60

2ND: Jack Santos Time: 1:18.58

EVENT: 100m Individual Medley Girls 2010/11

1ST: Henrietta Hogg Time: 1:40.95

2ND: Hermoine Hogg Time: 1:48.30

3RD: Liana Durante Time: 2:10.50