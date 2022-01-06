Two new signings for Lincoln Red Imps

Lincoln Red Imps have signed two new players for the start of the second round of the season.

Their first signing 24 year old Adil Azarkan played his first match last week scoring against second division Dutch side Excelsior Maassluis in a 4-3 defeat played in Estepona.

Adil who takes the number 21 has played in the RFEF Spanish leagues and comes in at a time when Lincoln Red Imps are reinforcing their frontline. The club, who were knocked out of the Europa Conference League group stage saw among one of their problems their lack of goalscoring at that level as one of the crucial factors during their campaign.

With goalkeeper Kyle Goldwyn retiring from football and goalkeeper Dayle Coleing sustaining a shoulder injury in his last match Lincoln have further reinforced their squad with the signing of Brian Jaen Mariño.

The goalkeeper has a background in Real Madrid, Sevilla and Cadiz, and already took part in Wednesday's friendly game.

"I am very thankful to the club for having given me this opportunity. I am ready to give my all facing the challenges ahead to win everything possible with this club,” Brian told the Lincoln Red Imps official social media pages readers.