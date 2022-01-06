Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 6th Jan, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Two new signings for Lincoln Red Imps

By Stephen Ignacio
6th January 2022

Lincoln Red Imps have signed two new players for the start of the second round of the season.
Their first signing 24 year old Adil Azarkan played his first match last week scoring against second division Dutch side Excelsior Maassluis in a 4-3 defeat played in Estepona.
Adil who takes the number 21 has played in the RFEF Spanish leagues and comes in at a time when Lincoln Red Imps are reinforcing their frontline. The club, who were knocked out of the Europa Conference League group stage saw among one of their problems their lack of goalscoring at that level as one of the crucial factors during their campaign.
With goalkeeper Kyle Goldwyn retiring from football and goalkeeper Dayle Coleing sustaining a shoulder injury in his last match Lincoln have further reinforced their squad with the signing of Brian Jaen Mariño.
The goalkeeper has a background in Real Madrid, Sevilla and Cadiz, and already took part in Wednesday's friendly game.
"I am very thankful to the club for having given me this opportunity. I am ready to give my all facing the challenges ahead to win everything possible with this club,” Brian told the Lincoln Red Imps official social media pages readers.

Most Read

Local News

As Caleta Hotel closes, plans filed for ambitious Hilton project

Wed 5th Jan, 2022

Local News

Gibraltar records highest new Covid cases since pandemic began

Thu 6th Jan, 2022

Local News

Garcia says 2022 will be a year of ‘difficult challenges and tough decisions’

Wed 5th Jan, 2022

UK/Spain News

Pre-departure Covid tests scrapped for travellers arriving in England

Wed 5th Jan, 2022

Local News

Morrisons supply chain manager appointed MBE for Gib post-Brexit deliveries

Sun 2nd Jan, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

6th January 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Gibraltar Disability Golf Cairns Cup 2022 Presentation

6th January 2022

Sports
Bruno’s guaranteed a place in quarter finals as Rock Cup draw takes place this Friday

6th January 2022

Sports
Heavy sanctions imposed for brawls during Lions v Europa Point match

6th January 2022

Sports
Football confirms protocols still in place

5th January 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022