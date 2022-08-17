Two Petty Officers bid for World Championship glory

British Forces Gibraltar have announced that after eight months of qualifying, Petty Officers Grant Black and Leslie 'Judy' Punshon will soon travel to Albi in France to represent Gibraltar at the 8 Ball Pool World Championships.

“PO Black, who qualified for the Men's A team and PO Punshon, who qualified for the seniors’ team, will represent in the team event, singles and doubles events from 8 to 15 October 2022, where they will come up against professional players, including World Champion and World number one Liam Dunster, as well as former World Champions and multiple title winners.

“POs Black and Punshon have a history in cue sports, with Black competing on the Cue Stars Snooker junior circuit between 2004 and 2010, training with and competing against the likes of Jamie Wilson and Billy Joe Castle, who have since gone on to compete on the pro snooker tour. PO Punshon reached the Quarter Final of the Gibraltar Pool Open in 2004 which was televised on the GBC network.”

PO Black added: “I'm looking forward to the event, having the opportunity to mix it with some

of the top ranked professional players in the World - Win or lose, it'll be an experience I’ll

never forget.”

