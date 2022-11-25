Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 25th Nov, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Local News

Two planes diverted due to staff shortages at air traffic control

Archive image of a BA plane in Gibraltar. Johnny Bugeja

By Chronicle Staff
25th November 2022

The British Airways flight from London Heathrow to Gibraltar operated out of Malaga on Thursday afternoon due to staff shortage at air traffic control.

“NATS was unable to provide an air traffic control service at Gibraltar Airport after 3pm local time,” an MOD spokesperson told the Chronicle, adding this was due to staff sickness.

The affected inbound flight, BA490 from London Heathrow, was diverted to Malaga and the outbound flight, BA491 to Heathrow, left from Malaga.

A press officer for British Airways said: “The flight was diverted due to air traffic control restrictions.”

Issues of staff shortages have caused numerous flight diversions and airport closures this year.

To address the issues NATS, the company that operates air traffic control under contract to the Ministry of Defence, pledged it would hire more staff, with a recruitment and training process started earlier this year.

Most Read

Designs unveiled for Gibraltar National Stadium ‘funded as investment by Gibraltar Savings Bank’

Sat 19th Nov, 2022

Local News

Plane that overflew Rock on Sunday was conducting authorised survey

Wed 23rd Nov, 2022

Local News

Govt says Savings Bank’s £100m investment in stadium will be ‘very low risk’, as Opposition seeks details on deal

Tue 22nd Nov, 2022

Local News

UK to protest to Spain after research vessel attempts survey in BGTW

Thu 24th Nov, 2022

Local News

Anti-social behaviour leads to eviction for five tenants in Glacis Estate

Wed 9th Nov, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

25th November 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Local News
Clinton addresses Parliament after heart bypass surgery

24th November 2022

Local News
Parliament pays tribute to former MP William Scott

24th November 2022

Local News
CM visited Morocco to build stronger links, Parliament told

24th November 2022

Local News
UK to protest to Spain after research vessel attempts survey in BGTW

24th November 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022