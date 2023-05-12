Two wins against Malta marked Tri-series for Gibraltar as Portugal took top of the group

Gibraltar cricket was to come away with two win from six matches played this past weekend in their T20I Tri-Series 2023 which saw Gibraltar host Malta and Portugal.

Gibraltar’s two wins came against Malta with a 43 runs victory and then an 80 run victory. Their third match, however, seeing Malta winning their sole match of the series by one single run.

Portugal was to steam away with the top of the group in the series with six wins from six matches played at the Europa Sports complex.

Played during the Coronation weekend, the series was to see some criticism raised by some members of the public as the GSLA closed down the children’s playground area directly next to the complex due to the dangers from balls flying over the fences. With the netting in the area not providing adequate protection match times saw the park closed at a time when many families had ventured to use the facilities during the long weekend.

The series was, nevertheless, another important achievement for Gibraltar cricket after years in the wilderness. The relocation to their new home at Europa Sports Complex allowing the association to organise and host an international event which was to generate interest among international cricket enthusiasts.

Iain Latin and Louis Bruce were to earn themselves the titles of Player of the Match respectively in their victories against Malta.

Portugal was to beat Gibraltar by seven wickets, nine wickets and one wicket respectively across the three matches played.

MALTA 165/7 (20)GIB 164/9 (20)

Result - Malta won by 1 run

Innings Break - Malta 165/7 (20)

Teams:

Malta (Playing XI): Ryan Bastiansz, Fanyan Mughal, Samuel Stanislaus, Varun Thamotharam(c), Niraj Khanna, Aaftab Alam Khan(w), David Marks, Yash Singh, Jaspal Singh, Amar Sharma, Fazil Rahman

Gibraltar (Playing XI): Bryan Zammit, Louis Bruce, Julian Freyone, Iain Latin(c), Kayron Stagno(w), Kenroy Nestor, Avanish Pai, Richard John Hatchman, Andrew Reyes, Samarth Bodha, Kabir Mirpuri

Malta won the toss and opted to bat

GIB 124/5 (20)PORT 129/9 (16.5)

PLAYER OF THE MATCH Suman Ghimire

Result: Portugal won by 1 wkt

Portugal : 129/9 (16.5)

Innings Break : Gibraltar - 124/5 (20)

Teams:

Gibraltar (Playing XI): Iain Latin(c), Louis Bruce, Kayron Stagno(w), Julian Freyone, Richard John Hatchman, Bryan Zammit, James Andrew Fitzgerald, Kenroy Nestor, Andrew Reyes, Kabir Mirpuri, Nikhil Advani

Portugal (Playing XI): Kuldeep Gholiya(w), Miguel Machado, Azhar Andani, Suman Ghimire, Najjam Shahzad(c), Anthony Chambers, Zohaib Sarwar, Francoise Stoman, Amir Zaib, Junaid Khan, Md Siraj Nipo

Gibraltar won the toss and opted to bat

GIB 90/8 (20)PORT 93/1 (9.5)

PLAYER OF THE MATCH Kuldeep Gholiya

Result - Portugal won by 9 wkts

Innings break - Gibraltar 90/8 (20)

Teams:

Portugal (Playing XI): Kuldeep Gholiya(w), Anthony Chambers, Miguel Machado, Md Siraj Nipo, Suman Ghimire, Zohaib Sarwar, Najjam Shahzad(c), Francoise Stoman, Junaid Khan, Amir Zaib, Assad Mehmood

Gibraltar (Playing XI): Avanish Pai(c), Louis Bruce, Jonathan West, Iain Latin, Kayron Stagno(w), Kenroy Nestor, James Andrew Fitzgerald, Kabir Mirpuri, Andrew Reyes, Jack Horrocks, Bryan Zammit

Gibraltar won the toss and opted to bat

GIB 143/8 (20)MALTA 63 (15)

PLAYER OF THE MATCH Louis Bruce

Result - Gibraltar won by 80 runs

Innings break - Gibraltar 143/8 (20)

Teams:

Malta (Playing XI): Basil George, Samuel Stanislaus, Niraj Khanna, Varun Thamotharam(c), Aaftab Alam Khan(w), Amar Sharma, Fanyan Mughal, David Marks, Yash Singh, Fazil Rahman, Jaison Jerome

Gibraltar (Playing XI): Avanish Pai(c), Louis Bruce, Iain Latin, Kayron Stagno(w), Jonathan West, Kenroy Nestor, James Andrew Fitzgerald, Andrew Reyes, Jack Horrocks, Samarth Bodha, Kabir Mirpuri

Gibraltar have won the toss and have opted to bat

GIB 176/5 (20)MALTA 133/8 (20)

PLAYER OF THE MATCH Iain Latin

Result: Gibraltar won by 43 runs

Innings Break: Gibraltar 176/5 (20 Overs)

Teams:

Malta (Playing XI): Darshit Patankar, Fanyan Mughal, Samuel Stanislaus, Niraj Khanna, Varun Thamotharam(c), Aaftab Alam Khan(w), Jaspal Singh, Amar Sharma, Ashok Bishnoi, Fazil Rahman, Yash Singh

Gibraltar (Playing XI): Avanish Pai(c), Louis Bruce, Iain Latin, Kayron Stagno(w), James Andrew Fitzgerald, Jonathan West, Kenroy Nestor, Andrew Reyes, Samarth Bodha, Jack Horrocks, Kabir Mirpuri

Gibraltar won the toss and opted to bat

GIB 171/9 (20)PORT 174/3 (18.2)

Portugal won by 7 wkts

Innings Break - Gibraltar 171/9 (20)

Teams:

Gibraltar (Playing XI): Avanish Pai(c), Louis Bruce, Iain Latin, Kayron Stagno(w), Jonathan West, Andrew Reyes, James Andrew Fitzgerald, Kenroy Nestor, Samarth Bodha, Jack Horrocks, Kabir Mirpuri

Portugal (Playing XI): Kuldeep Gholiya(w), Azhar Andani, Zohaib Sarwar, Miguel Machado, Suman Ghimire, Najjam Shahzad(c), Mubeen tariq, Francoise Stoman, Amir Zaib, Junaid Khan, Md Siraj Nipo

Gibraltar won the toss and opted to bat