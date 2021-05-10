U-mee Rugby Championship sees bottom half fight back
After a short recovery break from the Gibraltar Rugby Championship players were back in action on Saturday for Round 4. Table leaders Ibex Buccaneers faced-off against the Sovereign Insurance Rock Scorpions on Saturday at 13:00 providing the first bit of excitement for the day. Scorpions brought about the first surprise in the second round of...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here