U16 girls SUPER Cup game.

BASKETBALL NEW SUPER CUP

In a new initiative League Champions will play against Cup winners or runners up if the same team has won both tittles the previous season on a one off game to claim the newly formed SUPER CUP

U16 GIRLS

On Monday 17th October Bavaria Blue Stars U16 Girls played Europa Valmar U16 Girls to kick start this year's basketball season.

Europa Valmar came out on top with a 44 - 37 win.

Bavaria started strong ending the first quarter ahead on the score 11 - 6 a low scoring second quater saw Bavaria stay ahead on the score board at the half 17 - 12.

It was a different game altogether in the 3rd quarter as Valmar took control of the game winning the quarter by an impressive 16 points giving them an 11 point game lead.

Bavaria didn't give up and dug deep making it an exciting 4th quarter. Valmar, however, managed to stay ahead and end up as Super Cup Winners.

Final Score -

Bavaria Bluestars 37 - 44 Europa Valmar

CONGRATULATIONS EUROPA VALMAR U16 Girls winning their first title of the season!