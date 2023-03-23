U16s celebrate victory against Kosovo as senior team sees De Barr missing from squad

Gibraltar U16s produced the goods once again as they came away 2-1 winners against Kosovo this Thursday morning.

Playing a UEFA development tournament hosted in Bulgaria their matchday two saw Joachim Ostheider slot in the winning goal from what was described as “a perfect counter-attacking play after Jay Coombes’ lovely set-piece header from the corner.

Gibraltar’s under-16’s are described as having put in “on another stunning performance to run out 2-1 winners over Kosovo.”

Their first match saw them draw against North Macedonia, only losing on the penalty shoot-out.

In other international news the Gibraltar FA have confirmed that Tjay De Barr will be missing the next two internationals.

“Tjay De Barr advised the Gibraltar FA and Men's National Team Head Coach, Julio Ribas, earlier on this week that it was his wish to remain with his club Wycombe Wanderers during this international window,” said an official statement.

“As a result the forward will not be a part of Gibraltar's Men's National Team Squad for their opening UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers versus Greece and the Netherlands.”

On the home front reports have now emerged of clubs having voted in favour of reducing the homegrown player rule from five to four players. It is yet not known whether the decision by clubs will be taken forward by the Gibraltar FA who are understood will have the final say and have in the past supported keeping the five home grown player rule as it tries to promote for more local players on the field.

This comes on the backdrop of a statement published by Lynx FC in which it’s owner/head coach has questioned the selection process for the national squad highlighting the number of players selected from one sole club, some of whom had not played recently, against the numbers from other clubs. Further details on this statement in a later edition.