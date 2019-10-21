Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 21st Oct, 2019

U17 squad announced

By Stephen Ignacio
21st October 2019

Gibraltar's U17s travelled to Cyprus over the weekend ahead of their U17 UEFA European Qualifiers which begin tomorrow.

Gibraltar are drawn in Group 5 alongside France, Slovakia and the Group hosts Cyprus.

Under the coaching team of Jonathan Sodi and Peter Moreno the squad have been preparing hard for the Qualifiers where they will be up against some very tough opponents.

The tournament schedule for Gibraltar's U17's is as follows:

France U17 v Gibraltar U17 - Tuesday 22nd October 2019, Sotira Municipal Stadium, 14:00.

Slovakia U17 v Gibraltar U17 - Friday 25th October 2019, Sotira Municipal Stadium, 14:00.

Gibraltar U17 v Cyprus U17 - Monday 28th October 2019, GSZ Stadium, Larnaca, 14:00.

Here is the Gibraltar Squad selected for the tournament:

