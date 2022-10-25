U17 squad named for Cyprus
Gibraltar U17’s announced their squad for the forthcoming Under 17 Championship qualifiers which will see Gibraltar play against Cyprus and Serbia. Following a long summer of preparations selectors chose their final squad that will travel within the coming days to Cyrprus. The squad included players who are presently playing in Spain and England. It also...
