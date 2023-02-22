Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 22nd Feb, 2023

Sports

U17s in action this week in Europe Netball Challenge

By Stephen Ignacio
22nd February 2023

The Gibraltar Netball U17 squad will be in action this forthcoming weekend in the Europe Netball U17 Challenge tournament.
The tournament, which is being hosted in Northern Ireland alongside the Championship tournament will see Gibraltar start play against the Isle of Man on Friday. They will then face the Republic of Ireland on the same day with matches live streamed.
On Saturday they will play a Northern Ireland Development side before closing play on Sunday against Switzerland.

