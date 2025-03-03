Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 3rd Mar, 2025

Sports

U17s Netball squad ready to challenge for Europe Netball’s Division 2 title

By Stephen Ignacio
3rd March 2025

Two of Gibraltar’s senior team top shooters will be guiding the Under 17 squad into the Europe Netball Division 2 matches this week
Megan Ruiz and Courtney Ferrer both of whom have risen through the ranks and gained a reputation as two of the calmest shooters under the basket took on the coaching roles for the Under 17s squad as they head to Northern Ireland.
The young netballers, who have an added incentive with Gibraltar’s Under 21 competing later this year in the youth world cup, will be looking to prove themsleves on the court. Not just to claim the much converted division two title which Gibraltar has before won, but also to prove to selectors that they can compete at the highest level and are ready to be considered as challengers for a place in the under 21 squad.
Gibraltar start their campaign against Switserland. They will then take on the Isle of Man, in what could be a crunch match with both sides in a bitter rivalry before playing against France on Friday. The latter now producing a youth squad having only in recentyears entered international competition at senior level and considered one of the fastest growing associations during the past years in Europe.

