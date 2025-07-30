Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 30th Jul, 2025

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

U18 Boys faced tough lessons in Albania

By Stephen Ignacio
30th July 2025

Gibraltar’s U18 side did not have the brightest of starts in their Group A matches in Albania as they competed in the FIBA U18 EuroBasket Division C.
Falling behind 24-10 in the first quarter, Gibraltar managed to outscore Cyprus in the second quarter 19-14 but lacked the cutting edge to close the gap. Outgunned 25-10 and 32-12 in the third and fourth quarters, Gibraltar suffered a 95-51 defeat to the team who would go on to win the tournament.
After resting on Sunday, they faced San Marino in their second group match — a game in which Gibraltar had hoped to produce a positive result. Following a lively first quarter, which San Marino edged 24-16, Gibraltar fell further behind, losing the second quarter 15-11. Two more quarters scoring below the twenty-point mark left them with an 87-64 defeat. Although an improvement on the scoreboard, the performance still fell short of the standards required at this level.
On Wednesday, Gibraltar returned to the court against Monaco. A tightly contested first quarter raised hopes of a positive outcome, with Monaco leading by just three points. However, Monaco extended their advantage in the second quarter, outscoring Gibraltar 20-15 to lead by eight. Gibraltar battled hard in the third quarter, restricting Monaco to just nine points and winning the period 13-9. Unfortunately, their efforts were undone in the final quarter, when Gibraltar recorded their lowest tally of the match, falling 27-12 as Monaco claimed a 75-56 victory.
In their final group match, Gibraltar faced a strong Armenia side and produced a surprise by leading 8-7 after the first quarter. Armenia, however, turned the tide in the second quarter with a 25-17 run before pulling away for a convincing 81-48 win.
Playing for 9th–10th place, Gibraltar were again outdone, this time by Malta. Despite a promising 14 points in the opening quarter, Gibraltar’s scoring dropped to 12, then 10, and finally just nine in the last quarter, as Malta ran out 78-45 winners. Although Malta did not score more than 22 points in any quarter — their final period producing just 13 — Gibraltar’s offensive struggles allowed them to secure a comfortable victory.

Most Read

Local News

Environmental groups call for stronger tuna regulations as anglers seek commercial quota

Tue 29th Jul, 2025

Local News

GSD raises alarm over ‘elective surgery chaos’ at St Bernard’s Hospital

Tue 29th Jul, 2025

Local News

Pandemic property price surge gives way to correction, with outlook improving after treaty agreement 

Mon 28th Jul, 2025

UK/Spain News

Sanchez hails ‘historic’ Gib agreement, defends his government’s record

Tue 29th Jul, 2025

Brexit

Commission says EES border rollout a matter for Spain with six-month flexibility

Mon 28th Jul, 2025

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

30th July 2025

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
U18 Girls in low scoring performances

30th July 2025

Sports
Calpe Rowing Club rower selected into Great Britain team for the Coupe de la Jeunesse

30th July 2025

Sports
More than Just Play and Games

30th July 2025

Sports
GPA holds it’s first Open since 2019

30th July 2025

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2025