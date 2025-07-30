U18 Girls in low scoring performances

The Gibraltar Girls U18 National Team did not enjoy a bright start to their FIBA Women’s EuroBasket Division C campaign in Andorra.

Having already witnessed the boys endure heavy defeats earlier in the week, the girls opened their tournament against a strong and well-prepared Cyprus side. From the outset, Gibraltar struggled, managing just a single point in the first quarter as Cyprus raced into an 18-1 lead. The second quarter followed a similar pattern, with Cyprus adding another 18 points while Gibraltar improved only slightly with three points. Gibraltar’s difficulties continued as they added just three more points in the third quarter, before finding a little rhythm late on with 12 points in the final period. Cyprus ran out convincing winners with a 92-12 scoreline.

After such a heavy defeat, the young Gibraltar team — many of whom were still eligible to play at U16 level — faced Malta the next day. They kept within touching distance early on, trailing only 11-6 after the first quarter, but a scoreless second quarter proved costly as Malta added 28 unanswered points. Despite showing more fight in the second half, with quarter scores of 30-12 and 20-9, Gibraltar fell to an 89-27 defeat, leaving much to be desired in their offensive output.

Thursday brought another tough test, as Gibraltar suffered a 131-35 loss to Georgia. The only positives came in the second and third quarters, where they managed to score 15 and 10 points respectively.

After a rest day on Friday, Gibraltar returned to the court on Saturday for the 5th–7th place playoff against hosts Andorra. Falling behind 30-6 in the first quarter, they faced an uphill battle. Andorra maintained control, scoring 28 points in each of the next two quarters while Gibraltar responded with 12 and 19 points. In the final quarter, the hosts eased off, allowing Gibraltar to add 12 more points as Andorra scored just seven. Nonetheless, Andorra finished comfortable 93-49 winners.

The Division C title was claimed by Armenia, with Georgia taking second and Malta third. Andorra finished sixth, just ahead of Gibraltar, who ended in seventh and last place. Cyprus secured fifth.