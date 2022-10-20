U18 MEN Super Cup

Last years U18 League winners Lincoln Bayside took on Cup winners Bavaria Bluestars on what was a good and on occasions an intense basketball game.

A strong start with a high scoring percentage from Bavaria Bluestars saw them take the first 2 quarters 13 - 7 & 16 - 13. Lincoln Bayside had a slow start to the game and found it difficult to get into an offensive rhythm due to Bavaria's strong defence.

Half time score Bavaria 29 - 20 Lincoln Bayside

The tables turned in the second half with a good performance from Bayside's youngsters in the 3rd quarter who clearly found a next gear in their defence this allowed them to convert some crucial fast breaks at this pivotal point of the game Bluestars found no answer to there opponent's intensity which allowed Bayside to win the quarter by 17 points, End of 3rd quarter Bayside took the lead in the game 41 - 49.

Fourth quarter with all to play for saw tempers rising and players becoming more vocal this saw a few of Bayside's players being penalised with technical fouls as both teams were clearly playing with more passion but Bluestars were not able to break down the solid defence they encountered. It was Lincoln Bayside that managed to stay in the driving seat and earn themselves the win with a final score 52 - 61

Congratulations - Lincoln Bayside U18 Men 2022 Super Cup winners

No doubt it's a league that will be strongly contested by very balanced out teams.