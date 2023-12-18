Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Mon 18th Dec, 2023

U19s in Europe Netball test event

By Stephen Ignacio
18th December 2023

The Gibraltar U19 netball squad this weekend participated in a Europe Netball U19 Netball Event in Loughborough alongside U19 Squads from England, Isle of Man, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland, Scotland and Wales.
The event was held in Loughborough University’s Netball Centre from the 16th-17th of December
The first day saw the Gibraltar Netball 19s play two great matches today, against Wales and England Y teams.
“The strong opponents really put our girls to the test, however, they pushed on through showing amazing resilience,” said officials.
Also participating was A-Award Umpire Ella Milan who had a chance umpiring at the Europe Netball U19 Pilot training event.
The Gibraltar U19s many who will be eligible to play in the World Youth Championships in 2025 which will be held in Gibraltar will also be looking towards a test event which will be held in Gibraltar in preparation for the 2025 and which would test the facilities in Gibraltar.

Images courtesy Gibraltar Netball

