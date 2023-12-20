Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 20th Dec, 2023

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

U20s Volleyball will form part of European Zonal Event in Dublin

By Stephen Ignacio
20th December 2023

Gibraltar Volleyball will form part of the Men’s U20 CEV zonal Event which will take place at the end of January in Dublin Ireland.
As part of the CEV Small states Association Gibraltar’s U20s will once again be able to test themselves against the likes of Ireland, Scotland and Wales who are expected to also form part of the event.
The Gibraltar U20s were once again reunited these past weeks with some players returning from their universities studies and having a chance to get involved in some intense preparations for their forthcoming indoor volleyball event.
Volleyball also saw its newly formed beach volleyball community celebrate its end of season with a BBQ and ceremony where certificates were presented to players and coaches.
Coach Nenad Tatic prepared personalised certificates for each player in attendance.

Beach volleyball presentation

Most Read

Local News

Gibraltar to introduce ‘top-up tax’ on multinationals as bridging measure in global reform

Tue 19th Dec, 2023

UK/Spain News

Guardia Civil investigates fatality after alleged collision between smugglers’ vessels

Tue 19th Dec, 2023

Local News

GHA introduces mandatory mask requirement as flu, COVID and RSV cases increase

Tue 19th Dec, 2023

Local News

City Hall marks inaugural weddings with love stories spanning continents

Mon 18th Dec, 2023

Local News

‘Potential source’ of Legionnaire’s disease ‘identified and isolated’

Mon 18th Dec, 2023

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

20th December 2023

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Gibraltar Netball U19 took on the challenge in Loughborough

20th December 2023

Sports
Calpe Rowing Club end year in style

20th December 2023

Sports
Tom Zammitt shortlisted for British rowing award

20th December 2023

Sports
Lions maintained unbeaten run

20th December 2023

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2023