U20s Volleyball will form part of European Zonal Event in Dublin

Gibraltar Volleyball will form part of the Men’s U20 CEV zonal Event which will take place at the end of January in Dublin Ireland.

As part of the CEV Small states Association Gibraltar’s U20s will once again be able to test themselves against the likes of Ireland, Scotland and Wales who are expected to also form part of the event.

The Gibraltar U20s were once again reunited these past weeks with some players returning from their universities studies and having a chance to get involved in some intense preparations for their forthcoming indoor volleyball event.

Volleyball also saw its newly formed beach volleyball community celebrate its end of season with a BBQ and ceremony where certificates were presented to players and coaches.

Coach Nenad Tatic prepared personalised certificates for each player in attendance.

Beach volleyball presentation

