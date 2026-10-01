U21s defeated by Portugal

The Gibraltar Under 21s entered their match against Portugal knowing that they were at a transitional point in their development, with the team having to go through changes due to the use of more youth players in the senior squad. This has added to the competitiveness within the squad itself as players look to impress with a view to finding a pathway into the senior team.

The Under 21s’ last match against Portugal proved to be a turning point. Two big defeats at the hands of Portugal and Scotland last year saw things change, with the team then going into a run of matches in which they delivered respectable results with narrow defeats.

Although the progress made provided confidence, Portugal was still a major hurdle to get past. Gibraltar’s U21s on Wednesday showed their mettle as they held on, only conceding towards the end of the match. Something which will concern selectors, with Gibraltar’s national teams all showing problems finishing matches.

Portugal applied pressure from the opening stages, with Geovany Quenda missing the target in the third minute before Mezian Mesloub saw a shot blocked a minute later. Further opportunities followed, with Rodrigo Rêgo, Rafael Nel, Rodrigo Mora and Gonçalo Oliveira among those with attempts during the opening stages.

The breakthrough came in the 21st minute when Rodrigo Mora found the net, with Diogo Travassos providing the assist.

Gibraltar were to have an opportunity five minutes later when Javan Peacock missed the target. Joachim Ostheider then had an effort on goal in the 29th minute as Gibraltar sought a response.

Portugal continued to create opportunities, although Gibraltar also threatened from set pieces. Kyle Clinton delivered a corner in the 36th minute after Kai Mauro had taken a direct free-kick.

Portugal doubled their advantage on the stroke of half-time. Gonçalo Moreira initially saw his shot blocked before Rodrigo Rêgo scored in the 45th minute to send Portugal into the break with a two-goal advantage.

Both sides made changes at the start of the second half, with Rafi Emrani replacing Carl De Torres for Gibraltar and Flávio Gonçalves replacing Geovany Quenda for Portugal.

Portugal continued to create chances after the restart. Rafael Nel had an effort on goal before Gonçalo Oliveira, Mesloub and Nel missed the target.

Gibraltar made further changes during the half, with Evan Busto, Owen McMahon, Finlay Cawthorn and Amos Federico entering the match.

Portugal continued to press during the closing stages, with Gonçalo Moreira having a shot blocked from a direct free-kick in the 87th minute before Nel missed the target a minute later.

The third goal arrived in the 89th minute following a corner delivered by Mateus, with Gonçalo Oliveira finding the net.

Gibraltar were nevertheless to feel the final blow to their efforts when Javan Peacock finished the match with an own goal in added time.

The team will now have only a short time before they face their next away match, this time against Azerbaijan.