Women's league see U16 get first win

College 1975 were to beat Magpies 12-0 in the first match of the season, paving the way for what they hope will be a title bid after having lost the title at the last hurdle last season.

Lynx were also to start the season positively with a 2-1 win over GFA Girls U16. It was, however, the Under 16s who were to receive the most praise, the youngsters holding tight in a valiant contest against a side with many senior national team players within their ranks.

In the second round of the league, Lynx were to stumble against College 1975 in what was a tight contest, College 1975 coming away with a narrow 1-0 victory. Arianne Parody scored the winner.

Notably, Lynx fielded a side with some key names who have been regulars in the national team. They faced a side where at least four former national team players are no longer among those selected.

In the other match, GFA Girls U16 produced the surprise of the week with a 3-2 victory over Mons Calpe Women.

Goals from Akuma, El Mokhalfi and Falero Manktelow provided the U16s with a major confidence boost in just their second round of 15 this season.

Images courtesy Gibraltar FA

