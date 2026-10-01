Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 1st Oct, 2026

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

Women's league see U16 get first win

By Stephen Ignacio
1st October 2026

College 1975 were to beat Magpies 12-0 in the first match of the season, paving the way for what they hope will be a title bid after having lost the title at the last hurdle last season.

Lynx were also to start the season positively with a 2-1 win over GFA Girls U16. It was, however, the Under 16s who were to receive the most praise, the youngsters holding tight in a valiant contest against a side with many senior national team players within their ranks.

In the second round of the league, Lynx were to stumble against College 1975 in what was a tight contest, College 1975 coming away with a narrow 1-0 victory. Arianne Parody scored the winner.

Notably, Lynx fielded a side with some key names who have been regulars in the national team. They faced a side where at least four former national team players are no longer among those selected.

In the other match, GFA Girls U16 produced the surprise of the week with a 3-2 victory over Mons Calpe Women.

Goals from Akuma, El Mokhalfi and Falero Manktelow provided the U16s with a major confidence boost in just their second round of 15 this season.

Images courtesy Gibraltar FA

Most Read

Local News

Twenty new rental flats at Knights Court welcome first tenants

Tue 29th Sep, 2026

Local News

Bayside construction site fire extinguished, no injuries reported

Wed 23rd Sep, 2026

Local News

Plans filed for 11-room extension to Holiday Inn Express

Tue 29th Sep, 2026

Local News

Spain introduces new safety rules for cyclists, motorcyclists and drivers from today

Thu 1st Oct, 2026

Local News

Jailed child sex offender stripped of MBE 

Thu 1st Oct, 2026

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

1st October 2026

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
Gibraltar Triathlon Scene Stronger Than Ever After San Roque Sprint

1st October 2026

Sports
The 2026 City Mountainbike Eliminator Series Returns this weekend

1st October 2026

Sports
U21s defeated by Portugal

1st October 2026

Sports
Special Olympics will head to European Aquatics Open Water Swimming Cup

1st October 2026

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.


The Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd is licensed by the Gibraltar Government's Office of Fair Trading, licence number BL 152009.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2026