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Thu 1st Oct, 2026

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Sports

Women's football prepares for internationals with new announcements on coaching

By Stephen Ignacio
1st October 2026

After a summer of turmoil in which Gibraltar women’s head coach Stella Gotal departed, having decided not to renew her contract, the women’s national team have been boosted by news of two internationals and a partnership with the Football Association of Wales which will provide support in developing its coaching capabilities for the future.

On the eve of the squad selection for the forthcoming friendly against Liechtenstein next week, the Gibraltar FA announced it had signed a Women’s International Coaching Fellowship agreement with the Football Association of Wales (FAW), which will commence in January 2027.

“Through the fellowship, elite female coaches employed within the Welsh football education and development system will take on the role of Coaching Staff for Gibraltar’s Senior Women’s National Team from 2027.

“Alongside the fellowship, the Gibraltar FA will launch a FIFA-approved Women’s Coach Mentorship Programme, offering local female coaches individual support, education and practical experience. The programme will help participants progress through coaching qualifications, strengthen their coaching practice and develop the confidence and skills to take on greater responsibility within football.

“Local female coaches will have opportunities to join national team camps and work alongside the appointed coaches, gaining direct experience of elite coaching, international preparation and the delivery of training camps.

“In the interim, a team of Gibraltar FA coaches and support staff will lead the Women’s National Team through its two remaining matches before the new year, away against Liechtenstein and San Marino.”

The announcement pre-empted any questions over who would be guiding the squad into their next international friendly matches.

Commenting on the announcement, Gibraltar FA General Secretary Ivan Robba added: “We are delighted to announce our women’s coaching partnership with the Football Association of Wales, which gives us a framework to provide local female coaches with the support, qualifications and experience to pursue future national team roles. At the same time, our Women’s National Team will be guided by an elite female coach who has come through the FAW’s system.”

David Adams, Chief Football Officer at the Football Association of Wales, further stated: “This fellowship creates a meaningful opportunity for female coaches within our system to gain vital experience of leading a senior international team and extends our wider partnership in coach education while contributing to the development of women’s football in Gibraltar. We are extremely excited to be embarking on a new and ambitious partnership with the Gibraltar FA and our intention is to create meaningful opportunities for coach and player development.”

The Gibraltar FA is expected to make further announcements on the Women’s International Coaching Fellowship.

Gibraltar women’s national team, in the meantime, prepare for next week’s international friendly, the first of two before the end of 2026 which will see them play against Liechtenstein and San Marino.

The squad is relatively untouched from previous selections, with only a few new names coming in. It remains a young squad, although some of the more experienced players, including the returning Andrya Rowbottom following a prolonged injury last season, add a mix of experience.

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