Tue 3rd Sep, 2019

U21’s prepare to face Portugal

By Stephen Ignacio
3rd September 2019

Gibraltar's Under 21 National team are hard at work in Portugal ahead of their European Qualifier, on Thursday evening.

They will be in action at the same time as Gibraltar's National Team take on Denmark at the Victoria Stadium.

Portugal are undoubtedly one of the toughest tests on the European U21 scene so the task facing David Ochello and his youngsters is immense. Despite this mood in the camp is great and preparations are going well ahead of kick off on Thursday evening. - GFA Media

