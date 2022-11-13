Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Sun 13th Nov, 2022

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

UAE claim unbeaten run throughout Europe Netball U17 Challenge

By Stephen Ignacio
13th November 2022

The United Arab Emirates U17 squad proved themselves far stronger than their opponents in this weekend’s Europe Netball U17 Challenge tournament.
A resounding four match unbeaten run with scores in their 70’s and 90’s underlined the differences in development among the participating teams. The UAE, who have invested heavily in pushing for top tier netball with their sights on competing among the Englands and Australias displayed their superiority even in their final match in which they met a Republic of Ireland who had remained unbeaten until then.
The UAE stormed into the lead in the final encounter gathering a ten point lead which the Republic of Ireland battled to try and comeback from.
The strength in-depth across the court was, however, evident as the UAE did not provide Ireland with too much breathing space to claw back the deficit inflicted in the early part of the match.
By halftime the UAE were 32-17 in the leading and sampling an unbeaten run which highlighted the differences against their opponents as they claim a spot among the top tier.
Ireland, who have seen some of their top players make pathways into top level netball, although with a talented crop of players who would on any other occasion have won the tournament, did not have the overall in-depth strength of their opponents.
A small crowd of Irish fans tried to provide some much needed support from the stands, however from the start of the second half the UAE were adding to their tally.
The match itself was a crucial moment for Gibraltar Netball with an early Sunday morning start which was bound to be assessed with a view to future events. With two top teams in play it was important for Gibraltar, as hosts, to maintain the high standards that they had been setting.
The match was to be played without any undue issues arising and with Europe Netball commentators already heaping praise upon the organisation and welcome received by Europe Netball.
From live-streaming to music entertainment during the breaks, online ticket sales, to the logistics in managing and administrating the event, organisers and volunteer personnel were on hand throughout from early morning.
The UAE versus ROI match, which could be considered a cup-final-type match between two teams with the relative status similar in part to what Gibraltar can expect in 2025 for the World Youth Championships saw yet another well organised match with entertainment on the court.
The UAE went on to lead after the third quarter by 49-25 opening the point difference gap further against a combative Ireland.
Having reached close to the 50 goal mark they looked intent on securing the one point a minute average they had more than surpassed already during the tournament.
The final quarter was a matter of pride for Ireland who needed to finish with a smaller goal difference.
However, their rest period after the third quarter was a surprising moment of dancing with Ireland’s players dancing by the bench joined by their fans on the stands.
The UAE, unrelenting in their pursuit, went on to win 65-33 claiming an unbeaten triumph during this latest edition of the Europe Netball U17 Challenge.

Most Read

Local News

Anti-social behaviour leads to eviction for five tenants in Glacis Estate

Wed 9th Nov, 2022

Local News

MoD apologises for early-morning gunfire and bagpipes

Thu 10th Nov, 2022

Brexit

Spain urges Commission to ‘intensify’ treaty talks

Thu 10th Nov, 2022

Local News

Military exercise on Saturday

Fri 11th Nov, 2022

Local News

Police appeal for help after cruise passenger goes missing

Sun 6th Nov, 2022

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

13th November 2022

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
A tense finish for Gibraltar U17s on final match of tournament

13th November 2022

Sports
Gibraltar beats Switzerland to grab first victory in Europe Netball U17

12th November 2022

Sports
Europe Netball U17 Challenge update - Gibraltar's next opponents faced confidence-denting defeat against Ireland

12th November 2022

Sports
Gibraltar youth sport recognition on busy week

12th November 2022

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2022