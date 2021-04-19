UEFA announces new format for Champions League and Europa Leagues
Just hours after the controversial announcement by twelve top European clubs that they would be forming an elite “Super League” UEFA’s executive committee have revealed much awaited changes to its Champions and Europa League formats. The UEFA Executive Committee today approved a new format for its club competitions as of the 2024/25 season. The reforms...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here