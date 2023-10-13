Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Fri 13th Oct, 2023

UEFA Anti-Doping seminars held for all Gibraltar’s footballers

Image Courtesy Of Gibraltar Chronicle
By Stephen Ignacio
13th October 2023

The Gibraltar FA, in collaboration with UEFA, recently held a series of seminars and presentations on anti-doping within football. The guest speaker at each of the sessions was Mr Thomas Rossier UEFA's Anti-Doping Co-ordinator.
All the clubs in the Gibraltar Football League, the Women’s Football League, both divisions of the Futsal League and the new U17 League attended a seminar and in addition, specially tailored sessions were delivered to national team coaches and medical staff.
The seminars delved into various aspects of anti-doping measures and provided a key insight on the core principles of the World Anti-Doping Agency and UEFA’s fight to keep the game clean, fair and competitive.
Information for players and coaches on the process to follow, if selected for random doping tests and the strict importance of following the process though to delivery of a sample to the doping control Doctor.
For National Team Coaches and the Medical Teams, there was a presentation focused on the subject of Therapeutic Use Exemptions (“TUEs”). Players who are prescribed certain medication can apply for a TUE due to possible ingredients in their medication being on the WADA Prohibited List.
“The seminars certainly provided an eye-opener for all attendees and the Gibraltar FA will certainly look to continue to generate more awareness on the topic of anti-doping.”
Source Gibraltar FA

