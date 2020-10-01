Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 1st Oct, 2020

UEFA approves partial return of fans to stadiums for international matches

St Joseph 0 Vs Glasgow Rangers 4 090719 Photo John Bugeja) UEFA Europe League first qualifying round first leg.

By Press Association
1st October 2020

By PA Sport Staff
European chiefs will allow fans entry into international matches from next week, where local laws allow.

The UEFA Super Cup pilot scheme in Budapest on September 4 has been hailed as a success, paving the way for fans to return during the upcoming international window.

Spectators will be limited to 30 per cent of stadium capacity, with no away supporters allowed entry.

“Today’s decision is a sensible first step which puts fans’ health first and respects the laws in each country,” said UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin.

“While we all face a common enemy in COVID, different countries have different approaches and different challenges at any given moment. This decision allows much more local flexibility to deal with admitting fans than was previously the case, always respecting the assessment of local authorities.

“Some 27 countries on the continent already allow fans to some extent. This decision will allow for a coherent approach on a country-by-country basis and not on a competition-by-competition basis which was sometimes difficult to understand for fans.

“In these difficult times, it is important to bring more hope and passion back into the lives of football fans and we urge them to behave appropriately and respect sanitary measures in place for their own health and for the health of their fellow club or national team supporters.”

UEFA stated that social distancing will be mandatory for spectators while face masks should also be worn in accordance with local regulations

