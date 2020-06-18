UEFA competitions to resume in August
The UEFA Executive Committee this week met via videoconference and took several decisions regarding the regulations, format, calendar and venues for a variety of UEFA club and national team competitions. Highlighting the unprecedented times football is currently living through UEFA's announcement of its decisions on Wednesday came via a somewhat fraught virtual press conference, where...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here