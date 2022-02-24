Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Thu 24th Feb, 2022

UEFA condemns the ongoing Russian military invasion in Ukraine

By Stephen Ignacio
24th February 2022

European football's governing body have condemned the ongoing Russian military invasion in Ukraine. In a statement issued this Thursday UEFA stated, "UEFA shares the international community’s significant concern for the security situation developing in Europe and strongly condemns the ongoing Russian military invasion in Ukraine.

As the governing body of European football, UEFA is working tirelessly to develop and promote football according to common European values such as peace and respect for human rights, in the spirit of the Olympic Charter. We remain resolute in our solidarity with the football community in Ukraine and stand ready to extend our hand to the Ukrainian people.

We are dealing with this situation with the utmost seriousness and urgency. Decisions will be taken by the UEFA Executive Committee and announced tomorrow."

Following the evolution of the situation between Russia and Ukraine in the last 24 hours, the UEFA President has decided to call an extraordinary meeting of the Executive Committee for Friday 25 February at 10:00 CET, in order to evaluate the situation and take all necessary decisions.

Further communication will be made after the meeting of the UEFA Executive Committee.

