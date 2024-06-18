Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Tue 18th Jun, 2024

UEFA Conference League becomes a Gibraltar V Ireland affair

By Stephen Ignacio
18th June 2024

This Tuesday’s UEFA conference league draw has seen both Bruno Magpies and St Joseph drawn against Irish opposition.
The Magpies will be playing against Derry City, currently second in the Ireland Premier Division, the first leg match expected to be played at Europa Sports. Derry City have won eleven of their 23 matches, with eight draws and four defeats. They currently sit just two points away from leaders Shelbourne. The latter who will be St Joseph’s first round opponents in the UEFA Conference League, making the first round draw a Gibraltar v Ireland affair.

