Gibraltar Chronicle Logo

Wed 19th Aug, 2020

Gibraltar Chronicle Logo
Sports

UEFA decides to reschedule Gib Europa League match for the weekend

By Stephen Ignacio
19th August 2020

Following the cancellation of Tuesday’s match between Lincoln Red Imps and Prishtina UEFA has decided to reschedule the match. The match which had been due to be played this Tuesday saw the kick-off called off after eight Prishtina players tested positive for Covid-19. Although UEFA’s Return to Play guidelines set out the protocols under which...

Continue Reading

Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.

Register Now

Subscribe to get unlimited access

Subscribe Now

Already a subscriber?

Most Read

Local News

Application for Both Worlds development filed

Tue 18th Aug, 2020

Brexit

Tailor made post-Brexit solution ‘guarantees British Gibraltar’

Mon 17th Aug, 2020

Sports

Gib match cancelled after seven Kosovo players test positive for Covid-19

Tue 18th Aug, 2020

Local News

Masks to be made compulsory in shops

Wed 19th Aug, 2020

Local News

Rise in Covid cases sees Govt review measures

Mon 17th Aug, 2020

Download The App On The iOS Store
E-Edition

Today's Paper

19th August 2020

Read our latest newspaper by downloading our app from the link below.

Download The App On The iOS Store

Related Articles

Sports
UEFA discuss return of fans

19th August 2020

Sports
Prishtina name new squad creating further controversy

19th August 2020

Sports
Prishtina question Gibraltar authorities intervention

19th August 2020

Sports
‘More important things than football” Lincoln Red Imps Captain says as he supports decision

19th August 2020

Contact Us

Find Us On Twitter

Gibraltar Chronicle (Newspaper) Ltd,
Watergate House,
Line Wall Road,
Gibraltar
GX11 1AA.
Tel: +350 200 47063

About Us

The Gibraltar Chronicle is a daily newspaper published in Gibraltar since 1801. It is one of the world's oldest English language newspapers to have been in print continuously. Our print edition and e-paper is published daily except Sundays.

Subscriptions

© Copyright Gibraltar Chronicle 2020