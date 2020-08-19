UEFA decides to reschedule Gib Europa League match for the weekend
Following the cancellation of Tuesday’s match between Lincoln Red Imps and Prishtina UEFA has decided to reschedule the match. The match which had been due to be played this Tuesday saw the kick-off called off after eight Prishtina players tested positive for Covid-19. Although UEFA’s Return to Play guidelines set out the protocols under which...
