UEFA decision and how it impacts on Gibraltar Football
This Wednesday UEFA made a number of decisions on how it will proceed following the postponement of domestic and international competitions due to the spread of Covid-19 virus. We look at how some of the decisions will impact on local football. This Wednesday UEFA announced that following a video conference meeting with the general secretaries...
Continue Reading
Register free to get 10 premium articles/month.Register Now
Subscribe to get unlimited accessSubscribe Now
Already a subscriber? Login here