UEFA Euros 2024 final on the big screen in Casemates

The Ministry of Culture, in collaboration with Gibraltar Cultural Services and u-mee, announced that a large screen for the public to view the Euros 2024 final will be erected at Casemates Square.

The final between England and Spain takes place on Sunday, July 14 at 9pm and it is hoped that this exciting event will be enjoyed by all.

The Minister for Equality, Employment, Tourism and Culture, Christian Santos, said, “We hope the public takes advantage of this facility and comes down to Casemates Square to watch such a momentous final with family and friends. I would like to thank GCS for helping organise this at short notice and u-mee for facilitating the live television feed.”